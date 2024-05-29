Hardship: ‘Reverse The Price Of Fuel’ – Ex-Senate President Urges Tinubu

Second Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reverse the fuel price in the country.

Naija News reports that Ebute, who briefly served as Senate President in November 1993, said the high cost of fuel was responsible for the country’s severe hardships.

In an interview with journalists in Calabar, the elder statesman advised Tinubu to find ways to reverse the pump price of petroleum products in the country, stressing that it would positively affect food prices.

According to him, Tinubu, with his Renewed Hope Agenda, has not done badly in his style of governance despite hyperinflation in the country.

Advertisement

He said, “Tinubu should work seriously at taming the suffering of the people and ensuring peace, because without foods, it can easily ignite anger.

“I want to advise him to look at bringing down prices of food in the country. To do this, he should reverse the price of fuel.

“As soon as fuel pump price reduces, costs of food will reduce.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tinubu has approved the National Anthem Bill 2024, reinstating the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Naija News reports that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

Senate President Akpabio explained that the session’s main purpose is to launch the new national anthem, and President Tinubu will not be making a speech as he needs to depart to launch the Abuja metro line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Senate and the House of Representatives had already passed the bill in separate sessions.

The old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was replaced with the current one “Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.