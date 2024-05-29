Ganduje, APC Leaders Arrive National Assembly Amidst Confusion On President’s Expected Address (Video)

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje has arrived at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

He arrived in the company of other leaders of the APC.

Naija News understands his arrival is in line with the expected presence of President Bola Tinubu to address a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives.

However, the presidency has provided confusing information about Tinubu’s expected address at a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

Naija News recalls the National Assembly had on Monday, announced that it will hold a special joint session on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of continuous democracy in Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is expected to be in attendance at the joint sitting while other leaders including State Governors, former leaders of the country and the National Assembly are also expected at the joint sitting, according to a statement issued on Monday by the clerk to the national assembly, Magaji Tambawal.

This was also confirmed on Tuesday by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He added that President Tinubu’s speech at the joint sitting of the National Assembly will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military handed over power in 1999.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale in another statement on Tuesday, denied a report that President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event.