FG Issues Fresh Directive To Outgoing Vice Chancellors In Federal Universities

The Federal Government has directed outgoing vice chancellors in federal universities to nominate their deputies, who, upon the recommendation of their Senates, will temporarily serve as acting vice chancellors.

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in a letter issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to the outgoing vice chancellors on Wednesday, May 28, 2024, in Abuja.

The letter signed by the acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, said a directive from the Federal Ministry of Education prompted the move.

According to the letter, the ministry duly notified the commission of the end of the tenure of some vice chancellors, adding that the governing councils would appoint acting vice chancellors after their inauguration.

Advertisement

The letter reads: “I write, further to previous communication Ref. No. NUC/ES/138/Vol. 65/88 and dated May 27, 2024, to convey the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, vide its letter Ref. No. FME/TE/CỰ/130/T6/458 and dated May 28, 2024.

“To the effect that Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities, who are rounding up their tenures, are to nominate, through the recommendation of their Senates, a Deputy Vice-Chancellor that will oversee the office of the Vice-Chancellor in a temporary capacity.

“The Governing Councils, after their inauguration, will appoint Acting Vice-Chancellors for a period not less than six months, during which they will commence the process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellors.

Advertisement

“This circular takes pre-eminence over our earlier communication on the same subject.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest considerations, always.”