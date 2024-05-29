EFCC Warns Public About Rise In Cybercrime, Discloses Fraudulent Schemes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has raised awareness about a concerning rise in phishing activities that are targeting unsuspecting individuals on various digital platforms.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media & Publicity, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has noted a significant increase in fraudulent schemes in recent months.

These schemes are crafted to trick individuals into revealing sensitive personal information, including financial details, through deceptive emails, text messages, social media messengers, and counterfeit websites.

The commission stated that the perpetrators of these phishing activities often impersonate reputable organizations, financial institutions, or government agencies. They exploit the trust of their victims for illicit gains.

Additionally, the commission urged the public to report immediately any suspected phishing attempt or fraudulent activity to its nearest zonal command or the closest law enforcement agency.

The statement read, “The EFCC emphasises the critical importance of vigilance and caution when encountering unsolicited communications or unfamiliar links, especially those requesting sensitive information or promising financial benefits.

“Individuals must verify the authenticity of any communication (message) or website before divulging personal details or engaging in financial transactions.

“Timely reporting enables swift action to be taken to disrupt criminal operations and protect potential victims from financial losses and identity theft.”