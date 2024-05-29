Call Umahi To Order, He Will Be Boycotted If He Disrespects Us – NUJ Tells Tinubu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of Works and Housing, David Umahi to order over his walkout on Journalists.

The Union shared their concerns via a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Osadebamwen Osaretin and Ochiaka Ugwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

They lamented that they were appalled by the outright disregard by Umahi.

The statement read, “The description of over 40 journalists present for an assignment, as “journalists are not present” was very condescending to a news conference he had invited the media through the ministry’s Assistant Director Press, Mr Clement Ezeorah.

“For the avoidance of doubt, over 40 media correspondents were present for the news conference for which the ministry’s invitation had been scheduled for 2pm and for which the minister came at 2:48pm.

“The correspondents who were present include those from The Punch, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Nigerian Tribune, The Vanguard, Leadership, Daily Independent, People’s Daily, Armed Forces Radio, NTA, Arise Television, TVC, amongst others.

“Describing these and others as “media not present” leaves much to be desired.

“The council urges President Tinubu to call the minister to order as well as direct all his appointees to demonstrate the highest civility and courtesy to journalists and the media in general.”

Speaking further, the union officials insisted that the minister owes a duty to Nigerians through the media and therefore, should demonstrate respect and utmost courtesy.

They warned that, if otherwise is the case, the media would be persuaded to boycott his activities.

According to them, treating members of the media with such condescension is unbecoming of a minister appointed to serve and not be an emperor.

“The last time was him, trying to shout down the Arise TV Correspondent, Laila Johnson-Salami.

‘”It should be noted that the media has a constitutional role to hold the government and its officials accountable to the Nigerian people.

”And therefore, no amount of intemperance from any government official will erode this sacred duty.” they added.