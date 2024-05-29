President Tinubu Arrives National Assembly, But Won’t Address Joint Sitting Of Lawmakers (See Reason)

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly complex in Abuja for the joint special sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives.

However, the President would not give a ‘state of the nation’ address at the joint sitting of the lawmakers as earlier expected.

The decision of the President was confirmed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday, May 29.

According to the Speaker, President Tinubu would not address a joint session of the National Assembly as earlier planned because of an error on the part of the National Assembly.

Abbas explained that the visit of the president to the parliament is to commemorate the signing into law and the official commencement of a new national anthem, having signed the bill reverting to the old national anthem.

The speaker told senators and members of the House at the joint sitting that all addresses earlier planned for today (MAY 29), have been reserved for June 12 which is democracy day.

Abbas said the president advised that all events for the commemoration of 25 years of unbroken democracy be deferred to June 12.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has signed the National Anthem Bill 2024, reinstating the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Naija News reports that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

Senate President Akpabio explained that the session’s main purpose is to launch the new national anthem, and President Tinubu will not be making a speech.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had already passed the bill in separate sessions.