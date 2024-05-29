House Of Assembly Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike In Delta

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), representing the staff of the Delta State House of Assembly, has initiated an indefinite strike.

Naija News understands that this action has been taken due to various issues, including the lack of funding for the Assembly clinic and other concerns.

Additionally, the staff are protesting against the non-approval and non-payment of the Staff Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), which has been pending for almost three years.

They are also demanding the regularization of casual staff, staff training, and other entitlements. As a result of this strike, which began at 12am on Wednesday, the Assembly entrance gate and the Speaker’s office have been locked to prevent access for official business.

In a statement released after the association’s meeting on Tuesday at the Assembly complex, the workers expressed their dissatisfaction with the delay in receiving their rightful payments.

They viewed this delay as a deliberate tactic to deny them their entitlements and as a clear indication that the Assembly’s leadership and the government lacked the necessary political will to address their concerns.

The statement, directed to the speaker of the House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, was signed by Emmanuel Edozie, the state chairman of PASAN, and Emmanuel Osubor, the secretary.

It was also copied to various individuals, including directors, national presidents of PASAN, the commissioner of police for Delta State, the Director of the DSS, and the chairman of the NLC for Delta State.

The document highlighted that the Congress had previously suspended its planned strike on February 28, 2024, following the intervention of the Conference of Speakers and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

Naija News understands that this suspension was intended to allow for the full implementation of financial autonomy, the payment of CONLESS, the establishment of the House of Assembly Service Commission in states that had not yet passed the required legislation, and other matters affecting the legislature.

According to the communique, “The two weeks appeal given to us by the speaker to allow committee set up by His Excellency, the governor of Delta state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to work out modalities of payment of CONLESS to staff have since elapsed without any substantial progress.

“Congress frowns that after the said committee has been given more than two months to work to fulfil it’s mandate of payment of CONLESS, it is yet to come up with a decision. Congress views these delay tactics as a ploy to deprive staff of their entitlements and a sign that they lack the political will to pay.

“Congress also expresses its displeasure that the other issues raised at the meeting of March 28, 2024, bothering on training, funding of the DTHA clinic, and regularisation of casual staff, among others, are yet to be addressed or given attention after two months.

“Congress have exercised enough patience, restraint given in the face of the harsh economic downturn, understanding with the speaker and the committee set up by His Excellency the executive governor of Delta state, and our patience have run thin. Arising from the above, Congress do now resolve to resume the suspended industrial action effective 12:00 am Wednesday, 29, May, 2024, indefinitely. Congress resolves that the resume strike action will only be resuspended in the event that approval and subsequent payment of CONLESS to staff and other issues enumerated above are addressed.”