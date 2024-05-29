BREAKING: Fire Ravages Tejuosho’s Wooden Market In Lagos

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed as fire engulfed numerous wooden shanties at Tejuosho Market in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

As of the time of filing this report, no loss of life was recorded, and no injuries were reported.

According to Vanguard, the fire erupted at about 12:30 pm at the market situated along Tejuosho Canal, which includes both shops and residences.

Sources indicate that the fire originated in one of the rooms, where a community member had left food unattended on a gas cooker.

In a matter of minutes, the flames spread to several wooden blocks along the canal, causing panic as residents fled in fear for their lives.

LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Police (NPF), Lagos Neighbourhood Security Watch, and other emergency response teams were on-site to combat the inferno.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, along with Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stated that the situation has been brought under control, with ongoing rescue efforts.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several wooden shanties at the along Tejuosho canal were gutted by fire.

“Fire combat is presently ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings like NTA , Oba Tejuosho House, and other residential estates in the environ. Rescue operation still ongoing.”