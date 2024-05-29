Breaking: Details Of Tinubu’s Address In National Assembly Emerge

President Bola Tinubu made a notable appearance in the green chamber of the House of Representatives today, arriving at 12:31 pm for a joint session with the National Assembly to address the lawmakers and unveil plans for an upcoming 2024 Supplementary bill.

The session was attended by high-profile figures, including Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress; Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno State; former deputy Speaker Patricia Etteh, and other dignitaries.

In his speech, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to focus on building a nation for future generations, highlighting the responsibility of the current administration to lay a solid foundation for prosperity and stability.

According to Vanguard, the President also said in his address that he would soon introduce the 2024 Supplemental Bill.

In addition to discussing future legislation, the session also served as a platform for the official flag-off of the new National Anthem, following President Tinubu’s assent to the bill.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio mentioned that the President’s visit was to address the lawmakers and commission the National Assembly Library.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas clarified earlier misconceptions about the purpose of President Tinubu’s visit.

He apologized for the misinformation that was initially circulated, explaining that the President’s engagement was primarily to inaugurate the new National Anthem.

Significant discussions and speeches were postponed to June 12, which is recognized as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

More details later…

