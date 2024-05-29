Akpabio Reveals Benefit Of Adoption Of Nigeria ‘Old’ National Anthem

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his consent to the return of the nation’s former national anthem.

During a special session of the National Assembly to commemorate President Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office, Akpabio expressed his belief that the reintroduction of the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria we hail thee,’ signifies the beginning of the long-awaited revolution for Nigerians.

Akpabio emphasized that this development fosters a sense of unity and brotherhood among Nigerians, transcending tribal and linguistic differences.

He commended Tinubu for his commendable performance in his first year as president and highlighted the significance of the old national anthem being reinstated during this period.

Advertisement

“Of all the significant things you have done, there is one of the most profound things and that is to take us back to our genealogy.

“The genealogy of our birth that though we belong to different tribes, though we may have different tongues, henceforth, we will not refer to ourselves as just compatriots, we will refer to ourselves as brothers and as we move forward in battle or on the field of sports or other endeavours, we must hail Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

In what he described as “waka pass”, the Senate President said Tinubu visited the National Assembly as a mark of the respect he has for the parliament.

Advertisement

He said; “Before you came, myself and my brother, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass explained the purpose of this visit.

“In Nollywood, what you have just done is what they call “waka pass”. You intend to celebrate Democracy Day, which is June 12, but out of honour and respect for the National Assembly, you said you must pass through the National Assembly on your first anniversary.

“There is no better place to commence this revolution than going back to our genealogy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In the National Assembly, we are not just representatives, but elected representatives of Nigerians. The voice of the National Assembly is the voice of Nigeria.”

Reacting, Tinubu commended the lawmakers for their understanding and cooperation, describing lawmakers as rare leaders that Nigeria has been looking for.

“I came to say thank you very much. You are first and foremost leaders that speak for our people. You have been in the forefront of this struggle. This institution of hallowed chambers represents our consciousness for freedom and a sense of belonging.

“You rolled out the latest National Anthem, Nigeria, we hail thee. This is our diversity,” the Nigerian leader said.