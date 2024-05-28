Wole Soyinka Should Not Be Taken Seriously, His Actions Is Suggestive Of Deteriorating Brain Disease – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has claimed that revered writer and Nobel laureate winner, Wole Soyinka might have deteriorating brain disease.

Charly Boy stated this while reacting to the novelist recent statement discouraging former Anambra governor, Peter Obi from running for president in the 2027 elections.

Speaking via his Instagram account, Charly Boy stated that Soyinka’s recent comments show he is aging with ‘’some level of brain deterioration.‘’

According to him, ‘’Prof. Wole Soyinka is aged over 80yrs, even tending towards 90yrs. For his age, some level of brain deterioration is not unexpected. His rhetorics and actions in recent times is suggestive of deteriorating brain disease, and as such he shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

“What we should be worried about as well meaning Nigerians, is how come his family and close friends can’t ward off agents of desperate politicians who are bent on exploiting his medical situation to their advantage, no matter how low it sinks the once respected Nobel Laureate.’’

Wike And Fubara Are Weaponizing Our Ignorance, Stealing Our Patrimony – Charly Boy

Meanwhile, Charly Boy, has claimed that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike are one and the same.

The entertainer alleged that Wike chose Fubara as his successor so they can both keep feeding off the funds in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara and Wike have been at each other’s throats for some time now.

Despite the peace pact brokered by President Bola Tinubu, both politicians have refused to bury the hatchet.

Speaking on the situation via his X account, Charly Boy berated Nigerians who have chosen to support either of the duo amid the continued rift.

He claimed that Nigerians are the victims in the crisis.

According to him, “Fubra and Wike, if una like make una kill unaselves, una be the same 5/6, the victimized mumu Nigerians wey once again don divide themselves into camps I dey sorry for. When una Mumu go Belleful una.

“Why you think say Wike chose Fubra as em successor? simple. Na 2 of dem dey chop/kill put inside one bag.

“Why u think say dem no go later settle, since dem be 5/6?

“Meanwhile, ordinary Rivers state people dey suffer and these vagabonds in power are doing what dey know best. Weaponizing our Ignorance and stealing our patrimony. Nonsense. Dia fathers.”