Tinubu Has Built A Prosperous And Stronger Nation – Sen Alli

The senator representing Oyo South at the Senate, Sharafadeen Alli, has praised President Bola Tinubu for his exceptional performance during his last one year in office.

The lawmaker insisted that Tinubu has built a stronger and more prosperous nation in the last one year.

Speaking via a statement by his special adviser on media, Akeem Abass, the legislator applauded Tinubu’s leadership qualities and the positive impact of his administration on the nation.

He expressed confidence that the measures put in place by Tinubu already have not only stabilised the economy but laid a strong foundation for sustainable development in the future.

According to him, these accomplishments are a testament to Tinubu’s dedication and vision for a prosperous Nigeria.

The lawmaker lauded the president’s efforts in tackling the nation’s economic challenges and commitment to improving national security.

He acknowledged proactive steps taken by the administration towards addressing security issues, including strengthening the capabilities of the armed forces and enhancing intelligence operations.

Alli said these efforts have led to a notable reduction in crime rates and have bolstered the citizens’ confidence in the government’s ability to protect them.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that the president would continue to deliver on his promises and drive the nation towards greater heights.