This Is My Honest Advice To You – Dele Momodu Sends Message To Tinubu On One Year Anniversary

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu has urged President Bola Tinubu to bring in individuals capable of addressing the nation’s challenges.

Momodu stated this while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

He advised Tinubu to invite new people into his cabinet to turn the situation in the country around.

Momodu lamented that Nigerians have gone through difficult times in the past one year.

According to the PDP chieftain, the President needs to do more to meet the citizens’ expectations.

He maintained that Nigeria is blessed with some of the greatest human beings scattered across the globe and advised Tinubu to find and bring these individuals into the government.

He wrote, “The best way to get a second term by any leader is when you have performed in the first term,”

“My honest advice, borne out of patriotism, is that you urgently get the best people on board.”

The publisher further urged the president to surround himself with people who would provide honest feedback, warning against the culture of sycophancy, which he described as an albatross to good governance.

“We also need to declare a state of emergency in infrastructure, education, food security, and over all security,” he added.

