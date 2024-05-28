Super Eagles’ Leon Balogun Extends His Contract With Rangers

Super Eagles veteran defender, Leon Balogun, has signed a one-year contract extension with his Scottish club, Glasgow Rangers.

Leon Balogun joined Rangers on a free transfer after his contract with Queen Parks Rangers ended in 2023. His initial contract with Rangers was due to expire on May 31, 2024, but his stay was extended to May 31, 2024, a few days before the initial contract expired.

The 35-year-old German-born Nigerian defender landed himself a contract extension with Rangers after impressing the club’s coach, Philippe Clement, towards the end of the 2023-2024 season.

In the said season, Balogun, prone to injury, played 19 games in all competitions for the Scottish giants, which amounted to 1,443 minutes of football.

Leon Balogun became so relevant to coach Philippe Clement that he started him in their 1-0 defeat against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 25.

Balogun’s contract extension with Rangers didn’t come as a surprise because coach Clement had said earlier this month that he would love to keep the Nigerian centre-back.

The coach said: “Leon is somebody who showed every day the right mentality, the right passion for the club.

“So that can be something that is on the table at the end of the season also.”

Despite how Leon Balogun has been relevant at Rangers, the defender has not been able to return to the Super Eagles squad for about two years now. He is not part of the Super Eagles squad that will execute the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7 and against Benin Republic on June 10.