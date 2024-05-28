Super Eagles Goalie, Stanley Nwabali Wants To Join Bigger Club

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has revealed that he desires to leave his South African club, Chippa United, for a bigger side this season.

The last five months have been the best in the football career of Stanley Nwabali, especially after playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Nwabali proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in Africa. He kept five clean sheets in the tournament and helped the Super Eagles win silver after a 2-1 defeat to the hosts, Ivory Coast, in the final.

After the tournament, there was a series of speculations that some clubs in Europe and Asia were interested in his services. Even South African giants, Kaizer Chiefs, were also said to be interested in the goalkeeper but nothing concrete yet.

While speculations continue to make the rounds, Stanley Nwabali has pushed Chippa United to survive in the South African Premier League. United are currently occupying the 12th spot in the league with 34 points in 30 games.

In his 26 league appearances this season, the Super Eagles goalkeeper has recorded 11 clean sheets and conceded 23 goals in 26 games.

Even though Stanley Nwabali hasn’t been able to help Chippa United contend for a top-four finish, the 27-year-old Nigerian shot-stopper believes he deserves a bigger challenge.

“Well, everyone would love to leave because when you are in some position, you need to grow,” Nwabali told reporters in South Africa.

“Like everyone in my position, I would like to grow more. I’m talking about clubs higher than this [bigger than Chippa United] because I have been giving my all to my club this season. I just wish to have another challenge at some other place.”

He continued, “To be honest, this season has been one of best seasons of my football career inside Chippa and outside Chippa.

“This season, Chippa has been nice to me and being part of this family. We found ourselves ending the season better than the previous season. This season was one of the best seasons for me.”