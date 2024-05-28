Soludo Moves To Conduct LG Election In Anambra

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, has yielded to the public demand by taking steps to organize a local government council election in the state.

Naija News understands that this move follows passage of a bill for a law to establish the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission and for connected purposes 2024 which was read for the second time recently at the state Assembly.

The Executive bill, introduced by the majority leader, Ikenna Ofodeme, will empower the executive branch to oversee local government elections in the state once it becomes law.

Ofodeme stated that the bill, consisting of approximately 110 clauses, will undoubtedly serve the state’s interests, both governmental and non-governmental.

There have been widespread calls for Governor Soludo’s administration to fulfil its promise of conducting local government elections, as stated in his inaugural speech on March 17, 2022.

During the debate for the bill’s second reading, Ofodeme emphasized that the governor has demonstrated his commitment to holding a transparent and impartial local government election by submitting the electoral bill to the state House of Assembly.

Patrick Okafor, representing Onitsha North 2, expressed his support for the motion, highlighting that the governor’s commitment to providing dividends of democracy to the grassroots through a democratically elected government is evident in the clauses of the bill.

The member representing Ogbaru constituency 1, Noble Igwe, acknowledged the efforts of the lawmakers in working on the bill for the past six months. He emphasized the importance of empowering the Commission to ensure a credible local government election in the state.

Representing Anaocha Constituency 1, Nkechi Ogbuefi, and Mr. Emmanuel Nwafor, representing Orumba South Constituency, commended the governor for keeping his promise to conduct local government elections within two years and empower those at the grassroots.

On their part, Augustine Ike, the member representing Nnewi North constituency, and Patrick Udeoba, representing Anambra West Constituency, recognized the bill’s potential to serve as a model for local government elections in the state and the country.

They noted its alignment with certain provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

Obi Nweke, representing Anambra East Constituency, and Anayo Okpalaeke, representing Aguata Constituency 1, described the bill as timely and indicative of the government’s commitment to prioritize the needs of the people at the grassroots.

The Speaker of the House, Somtochukwu Udeze, assured the executive arm of the lawmakers’ support in delivering on their promises to the people. He urged members to thoroughly review the bill before its final reading and passage.