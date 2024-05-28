Senate Pardons Abdul Ningi, Recalls Him From Suspension

The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, announced that it had pardoned Senator Abdul Ningi, and recalled him from suspension.

The suspension was lifted on Tuesday following the consideration and adoption of a motion titled: “Motion for the unconditional recall of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro (PDP – Benue South).

Moro said that the minority leadership of the Senate has taken full responsibility for Ningi’s action and apologised to the Senate on his behalf.

Recall a three-month suspension was handed to the Bauchi Central Senator, over his allegation of a ₦3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.

Senator Ningi, in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service back in March this year, alleged that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with ₦3.7 trillion.

The Bauchi Central Senator also claimed that the 2024 budget passed is ₦25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is ₦28.7tn. Both the presidency and the National Assembly, however, denied the allegations.

Moro in his lead debate said to the Senate explained that: “On Tuesday 12th March 2024, this very revered 10th Senate in plenary suspended the former Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi of Bauchi Central Senatorial District for three months following a media interview he granted the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa Service on March 9, 2024, in which he alleged that about 3.7 trillion Naira representing over 10% of the 2024 budget was illegally inserted into the 2024 National Budget.

“Notes further that Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi was asked to address his allegation of budget padding against the National Assembly, following a motion of urgent national importance moved by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations.

“And failing to address the allegation, the Senate resolved to suspend Senator Abdul Ahmed Ning for three months for violating legislative rules, misconduct, and unethical behaviour for the interview he granted on BBC Media on the 2024 Appropriation Act, legislation which process he was part of.

“Aware that the said Senator Abdul Ahmed Ninigi, being under suspension, has spent over two months outside the precincts of the National Assembly Complex and needs to return to continue with his legislative activities as the Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District;

“Flowing from the above the Senate Minority Leadership takes full responsibility for the actions of our colleague Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi and apologizes on his behalf.”

Following his submission, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the motion to a voice note and the Senators approved the prayer of the motion for Ningi’s recall.