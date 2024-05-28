Rivers Crisis: Odili, Mbata’s Support For Me Causing Trouble In Opposition Camp – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed appreciation to former Governor, Peter Odili, and Senator John Asuta Mbata for their support of his administration.

Naija News reports that Fubara thanked Odili while speaking at the state banquet organized on Monday night to celebrate his first year in office and the 57th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara said the support of Odili and elder statesman Mbata, among others, always causes confusion in his enemies’ camp.

He said, “Let me thank our leader, Prter Odili and Senator John Mbata. I have a reason to say this, and everyone of you knows it.

Advertisement

“But I need to call out these two: they are a strong symbol causing problems in the opposition camp. Each time they stand with us, they’re one million in one man, and it is troubling them.

“And this evening, with the calibre of people sitting on this table, there will be confusion somewhere. So you can see the handiwork of God! It is not me. It is when God is in control, He makes everything perfect in His way and in His time.”