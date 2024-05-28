PHOTOS: Nasarawa Palace Still Under Police, Army Guard Despite Court’s Directive For Bayero’s Eviction

Police officers and soldiers have blocked access to the street leading to the Nasarawa palace, currently housing the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero.

According to TheCable, all surrounding streets have been blocked, and the palace grounds are heavily secured.

Naija News reports that the Kano State High Court, on Monday, granted an order restraining the newly sacked Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others from parading themselves as monarchs in the state.

Justice Aisha Adamu Aliyu granted the order after an ex parte motion was filed by the state government on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The judge also prevented all the dethroned Emirs from acting in their official capacity and asked them to leave their palaces immediately.

The court also ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kano to take over the palace presently occupied by Ado Bayero and immediately evict the former Emir.

The Kano state House of Assembly had amended a 2019 law that was used by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano at the time, to depose Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir.

The 2019 legislation had divided the emirate into Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Kano and Gaya.

The repealed law dismissed all the Emirs. Although the deposed Emirs have left their palaces as directed by the governor, Bayero has not.

There has been noticeable tension in Kano since Muhammadu Sanusi was reinstated as Emir of the town last Friday.

Supporters of Bayero staged protests across Kano on Sunday.

See the Photos below: