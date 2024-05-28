Photos: Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair Meets Tinubu At Presidential Villa

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, met with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Tinubu received Blair, shortly after returning from a four-day working visit to Lagos.

According to Punch, Tinubu’s meeting with Tony Blair was attended by several high-ranking government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar; Information and National Orientation Minister Mohammed Idris; and Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.

You Have Not Surprised Me – Tinubu Tells Wike

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for his role in transforming the nation’s capital.

The president, who flew in from Lagos on Tuesday, hailed Wike’s dedication to infrastructural development and applauded his efforts in rejuvenating the FCT.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the Southern Parkway on Tuesday, Tinubu stated that he was not surprised at Wike’s achievement.

The newly completed road, named “Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way,” stretches from the National Christian Centre to Ring Road 1.