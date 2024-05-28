‘One Year Of Economic Hardship And Hopelessness’ – Labour Party Reps Knock Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has asserted that the one year in office of President Bola Tinubu was characterised by “economic hardship, insecurity and hopelessness”, contrary to the promise of ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra of the administration.

Naija News reports that the caucus Leader, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, made this known in a State-of-the-Nation statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday to mark Tinubu’s first anniversary.

The LP caucus noted that Tinubu’s promise to continue the legacy of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, has become glaring to the entire country.

The LP caucus said, “it’s bewildering that the economy of the nation has dangerously continued on a free fall, one year after the inauguration of the current administration, thereby casting a cloud of doubt on the capacity of the All Progressives Congress ((APC) government to rescue the nation from the current situation, especially after what it described as the precarious eight years of the past administration, characterised by widespread despair.

Advertisement

“After last year’s glitch-determined presidential election, and the legal gymnastics which ratified the indolent behaviour of the electoral umpire, our caucus had taken a backseat, in the patriotic hope that, maybe, just maybe, the beneficiary administration would be able to wrought magic and pull the nation from the precipice of economic annihilation.

“But, as can be obviously felt by the blind, and seen by the deaf; the entire country has, after one year, come to the full and unambiguous understanding of what President Bola Tinubu meant, when he said that his administration would continue with the ‘legacies’ of his predecessor.

“The current staggering negative economic indices should alarm every Nigerian, as it has left many previous optimists, including ourselves, in glaring shock.”

Advertisement

The caucus lamented that Tinubu’s administration had yet to fulfill its eight-point agenda, which is reflected in his Renewed Hope Agenda mantra.

It added, “President Tinubu campaigned on the mantra of ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’ This was anchored on an eight-point agenda, which formed his social contract with the Nigerian electorate: food security, poverty alleviation, growth, job creation, access to capital, inclusion, rule of law and anti-corruption fight.

“This economic plan raised cautious optimism in many because it embodies the concept of utilitarianism – ultimate good to the greatest number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But now, we hasten to ask, has Nigerians seen any indication of fulfillment of those promises? On the contrary, the ordinary man on the street is weeping and wailing, with pervasive hunger hunting millions of homes. So, what we see, in actual sense, are failed promises.

“We also call on government to intensify the fight against corruption, with transparent governance and accountability being paramount. We also warn that government should desist from throwing the nation to the whims of foreign financial institutions, whose policies in developing countries are often anti-people.”