Nigerian Pilgrims Complain About Poor Meals In Saudi Arabia Despite ₦8 Million Hajj Fee

Nigerians at the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia have raised concerns about the poor quality and limited food being served, even after paying more than ₦8 million for the trip.

A Facebook user, Babagana Digima, shared a photo showing the pilgrims being served a small portion of pap and three bean cakes for breakfast on Tuesday morning.

Digima wrote, “After paying N8million for Hajj, see the breakfast that our pilgrims are being given! Nahcon Nigeria Fatima Mustapha. This what was given today 28th May 2024. In fact some pilgrims have already started begging to get money to buy food because even their remaining $300 that was promised to be paid to them in Saudi (out of $500) is not forthcoming from the authorities!”

In response to the post, a staff member of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Nahcon), Muhammad Ahmad, stated that Nigerian authorities had investigated the matter.

The staff wrote: “NAHCON is right now there at the scene gathering information for proper investigation because NAHCON is fully and totally provides feeding and accommodation in Madinah but in Makkah NAHCON only supervises yet the Commission’s official will leave no stone unturned in revealing the truth of the matter and taking necessary action.”

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima announced that President Bola Tinubu had approved ₦90 billion to subsidise the cost of the 2024 hajj pilgrimage.

Shettima made this known during the 2024 inaugural hajj airlift at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi capital.