Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 28th May, 2024

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Executive Council has awarded 51 contracts worth N6.27tn for procuring, constructing and developing various infrastructural projects across the federation in eight months. The contracts, awarded between October 16, 2023, and May 14, 2024, totalling eight months, were allocated to facilitate the development of a wide array of infrastructural projects across critical sectors, encompassing the construction of roads, bridges, train systems, and airport infrastructure.

Vanguard: President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero, and Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, at this year’s annual Vanguard Economic Discourse, traded words over Organised Labour’s N615,000 minimum wage demand which has been reduced to N497,000.

The Nation: States are kicking against local government autonomy because they feel that the Federal Government may incite the councils against them, Chairman of Conference of Speakers of House of Assembly Adebo Ogundoyin said yesterday.

Daily Trust: Justice Aisha Adamu Aliyu of a High Court in Kano State has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kano to evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

