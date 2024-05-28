Nigeria Air: Buhari Should Be Prosecuted Alongside Sirika – Aisha Yesufu

Social activist, Aisha Yesufu has sparked a wave of controversy by suggesting that former President Muhammadu Buhari should be prosecuted alongside his former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in light of recent allegations surrounding aviation contracts during their administration.

The call for joint accountability comes as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intensifies its legal actions against Sirika, who has been charged along with family members and business associates for corrupt practices.

Naija News had earlier reported that EFCC arraigned Sirika, his daughter Fatima, his son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, accusing them of conferring undue advantages on Sirika’s brother and his company, Enginos Nigeria Limited.

The allegations include payments for aviation contracts that remain unfulfilled, with no evidence of work conducted to date.

Adding to the controversy, the current Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, denounced the Nigeria Air project—an initiative from the Buhari administration—as a fraudulent scheme.

According to Keyamo, the project, which was intended to establish a national carrier and boost national pride, was marred by secrecy and mismanagement.

In a statement on her X handle, Yesufu criticized the focus on Sirika alone, arguing that to ignore Buhari’s involvement would constitute selective prosecution.

“Prosecuting Hadi Sirika without prosecuting Muhammadu Buhari is selective prosecution,” Yesufu stated, calling for equal scrutiny of all parties involved in the alleged corruption.