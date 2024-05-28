LP Sacks Edo Exco, Appoints 17-Man Caretaker Committee

The Labour Party (LP) has intervened in the ongoing crisis within its Edo State chapter by dismissing the state executive led by Kelly Ogaloi.

In response to the escalating internal disputes, the party’s national leadership, under Julius Abure, has appointed a 17-man caretaker committee headed by former state House of Assembly Speaker, Elizabeth Ativie.

This decisive action comes after a contentious period marked by Julius Abure’s suspension by party leaders from Arue-Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area on charges of highhandedness and anti-party activities.

The suspension, announced on May 25, 2024, followed a formal notification dated May 14 and ratified on May 15, which was subsequently approved by the state executive committee in Benin.

Despite these local maneuvers, the Labour Party’s national body refuted the legitimacy of the suspension, affirming Abure’s continuing role as the national chairman.

To stabilize the situation, the national party inaugurated the new caretaker committee in a ceremony led by Deputy National Chairman Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi.

During the oath-taking event, Dr Olorunfemi clarified that the restructuring was necessitated by the expiration of the Ogaloi-led executive’s tenure in April.

He expressed confidence in Ativie’s capabilities, citing her “result-oriented track record” as instrumental for her appointment as the state chairman.

He urged unity and assured that the caretaker committee would lead the party effectively until a new executive is elected in upcoming state congresses.

The change in leadership has garnered support from various party members, including Hon. Esosa Iyawe of Oredo Federal Constituency and Osaro Omoruyi of Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency.

Both emphasized the importance of unity and strong leadership ahead of the September state governorship elections. They also expressed their support for Olumide Akpata as the gubernatorial candidate.

In her acceptance speech, Ativie committed to elevating the party’s status in the state and pledged to reconcile all factions within the party to ensure a united front in upcoming electoral challenges.