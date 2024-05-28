Lifeless Body Of Pregnant Woman Discovered In Imo Bush

The dead body of a yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman has been discovered in a bush along Amaraku-Umudim Road in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to Punch, the lifeless body of the pregnant woman was discovered with her upper garment removed.

Naija News understands that the body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday and her identity has not been discovered.

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the woman’s body showed no signs of blood or trauma.

The source said, “It happened in the morning of Tuesday. The woman was killed and dumped in the bush along Amaraku-Umudim Road. She is pregnant and was stripped naked of her upper wear.

“But the confusing thing is that she did not sustain any blood stain as to link her death to assassins or gunmen. We are yet to find out exactly what led to her death.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said he had yet to be briefed on the matter but promised to revert as soon as the command got information and didn’t get back as of the time this report was filed.