Tinubu Departs Lagos For Abuja, To Inaugurate Projects

President Bola Tinubu travelled from Lagos to Abuja this morning to inaugurate several projects completed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Departing from the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 11:43 a.m., he was accompanied by a host of dignitaries, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

During his stay in Lagos, President Tinubu had a busy schedule, prominently featuring in the official launch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Starting from the Victoria Island end, this 700-kilometre highway project is expected to significantly boost economic and rural community development across the region. The president hailed it as a “game changer” for Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

Additionally, President Tinubu commissioned the newly reconstructed Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota Expressway and the Rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge, crucial arteries in Lagos’s traffic network.

He also virtually commissioned the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country, underscoring his administration’s commitment to improving national infrastructure.

In Abuja, President Tinubu’s itinerary includes the commissioning of the southern Parkway from Christian Centre to Ring Road One, among other key projects.

These activities are part of a broader effort by the Tinubu administration to demonstrate the impacts of its infrastructural development policies.