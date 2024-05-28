Sanwo-Olu Launches New Lagos Transport Policy

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled the state transport policy.

Naija News understands that the policy unveiled on Tuesday (today), aims to implement a regulatory framework to enhance the state’s transport system.

The policy development has involved dividing the state’s transport system into 14 key elements.

These elements encompass critical actions such as road infrastructure, rail transport, air transport, inland waterways transport, traffic management, public transport, urban road freight, non-motorized transport, and more.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, at the unveiling held at Ikeja, said, “Today, we unveil the long-awaited Lagos State Transport Policy, a culmination of rigorous planning, meticulous research, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our people through efficient, sustainable, and accessible transportation.

“Am sure we all know the challenges that have plagued our transportation system for far too long, ranging from traffic congestion to pollution, to inadequate infrastructure, among others.

“However, challenges present opportunities for innovation and transformation. It is with this mindset that we have approached the task of crafting a comprehensive transport policy that addresses the needs of all Lagosians.

“The Lagos State Transport Policy is built upon a foundation of inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation. It embodies our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options for all residents, regardless of their socio-economic status or location within the state.

“Moreover, it emphasizes the integration of our various modes of transport system. When we embarked on this journey four years ago, we made a solemn pledge to the people of Lagos: to revolutionize our transportation system, alleviate traffic congestion, and create a safer, more efficient, and sustainable environment for all.

“Today, as we unveil this policy, we are taking a significant step towards fulfilling that promise. Our achievements in the transportation sector have been monumental and are worthy of recognition.

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering, as evidenced by our comprehensive road safety campaigns and the deployment of modern traffic management technologies.

“As we move forward, I call on all stakeholders, government agencies, private sector partners, and the citizens of Lagos to join hands with us in implementing this policy. Together, we can build a transportation system that is the pride of Africa, setting a benchmark for others to follow.”

In his earlier remarks, Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi described the unveiling as a significant milestone in the collective journey towards a more efficient, safe, and sustainable transportation system for all residents.

According to Osiyemi: “As we unveil our Transport Policy today, it is imperative that we chart a course that not only addresses the challenges of today but also lays the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow.

“The Lagos State Transport Policy represents a bold step forward in our collective efforts to transform the way we move people and goods within our city.

“Crafted through extensive consultation with stakeholders, experts, and citizens, this policy embodies our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and inclusivity in all aspects of transportation planning and management.

“Under the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we have seen tremendous progress in our transportation sector.

“The initiatives and projects launched over the past few years are a testament to the Governor’s dedication to improving the lives of our citizens.

“Today’s unveiling of the Lagos State Transport Policy document signifies the completion of extensive planning, consultation, and dedication.

“This policy provides a comprehensive framework for the continued development and regulation of our transportation system.

“This policy is not just a blueprint; it is our commitment to a future where transportation is no longer a barrier but a facilitator of progress and prosperity.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Mr. Governor for his unwavering support and visionary leadership. I also want to thank all our stakeholders—government agencies, private sector partners, and the citizens of Lagos—for their contributions and cooperation.

“As we embark on the implementation of this policy, it is imperative that we stay committed, and remain focused on our shared goal of building a transportation system that not only meets the needs of today but also anticipates the demands of tomorrow.”

In his address, Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, sought the support and cooperation of the general public in implementing the policy.