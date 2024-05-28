CP Demotes Police Officer For Extorting Motorists In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has demoted Inspector Isong Osudueh, an officer attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) in Owerri, Imo State, in a decisive move to combat corruption within its ranks.

Naija News learnt that the police operative was demoted following his involvement in a widely circulated video showing him extorting money from motorists along the Owerri-Onitsha express road.

The action was announced by the Imo State Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, through a statement released by the police spokesperson, Henry Okoye.

The statement described Inspector Osudueh’s actions as “shameful and unprofessional,” and emphasized the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards extortion and any form of misconduct by its personnel.

In addition to Inspector Osudueh’s demotion, his supervisory officer has been issued an official query for failing to provide adequate supervision.

Commissioner Danjuma condemned the behaviour exhibited in the video and issued a stern warning to other officers, particularly those in supervisory roles, that negligence in carrying out oversight duties would attract severe sanctions.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism, transparency, and integrity within the force.

The police chief also called on residents to continue providing timely and actionable information to the police and other security agencies to help ensure public safety and uphold the law.