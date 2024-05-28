‘I Was Stubborn’ – Tiwa Savage Reveals What She Did When She Was Accused Of Wearing Revealing Clothes

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed how she was initially prevented from performing at shows in the country when she first returned from overseas.

The singer narrated that at that time, even her first music videos were not getting played because of the accusation that her clothes were too revealing.

Savage, however, added that despite the accusations due to cultural differences, she didn’t change, and her fanbase started growing so much that those who rejected her earlier had no choice but to accept her the way she is.

Speaking during a recent interview with BET, the singer described herself as stubborn, adding that her dressing got more revealing despite the online bashes against her.

Savage said, “When I first moved back, I would turn up at a show and they would say I can’t perform because my outfit was too risqué.

“It was a cultural issue. Even some of my first music videos were not played on the television because they were considered indecent. I wasn’t even wearing bikinis. Despite the setbacks, I was still stubborn. My dresses were getting more revealing. It was just getting worse. They were bashing me online.

“It was funny because the females were secretly falling in love with me and my style. They couldn’t deny. My fanbase, my followers, was growing. So they had to put me on shows and play my music because there was a demand for it.”