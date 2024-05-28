I Am Still In Pain – Ododo Speaks After Tribunal Victory, Vows To Arrest Killers Of Kogi Varsity Students

The governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo has promised to do everything within his power to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the murder of two students of the state university are brought to justice.

The governor expressed regret that the student were not alive to celebrate his victory at the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal with him as they campaigned and voted for him during the election.

Reacting to the dismissal of the petition challenging his election, Ododo said the people of Kogi are still mourning the death of the two students of the Kogi State University who were kidnapped and murdered by gunmen.

He said, “I had wished that they were alive to celebrate his victory with me as they also voted for me during the election.

“I am still in pain with the gruesome murder of the innocent students of our university by the callous gunmen. Iam optimistic that it won’t be long before the long hand of the law will catch up with them wherever they are.

“Let me use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will not go scot-free. I assure that the murderers of the students will be arrested and they will be brought to book very soon.”