How Remi Tinubu Marked First Children Day Celebration As Nigeria’s First Lady

Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, on Monday, May 27, hosted more than five hundred (500) schoolchildren at the State House to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

Naija News reports that this is Remi Tinubu’s first Children’s Day celebration as first lady since her husband, Bola Tinubu, assumed office as Nigeria’s President.

In her remark at the event tagged “Celebrating with our Children” and themed “Our Children, Our Future,” the former lawmaker described children as sources of immense joy who need parents and guardians to give them more love, care, and compassion.

“I am delighted to welcome all our lovely children to the State House. It is your day and I am happy to celebrate with you all,’’ she said.

In a statement released by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the first lady emphasized the importance of nurturing curiosity, continuous learning, and fearlessly asking questions.

She also encouraged the children to dream big and strive for greatness, regardless of the obstacles they may encounter.

She urged them to cultivate their curiosity and never stop learning.

According to her, acquiring a proper education and attending school is crucial for their future. Mrs Tinubu also urged the children not to hesitate to ask questions and seek guidance.

She expressed that, regardless of the difficulties they may face, they should always hold onto their dreams and aim for greatness.

During the event, which showcased cultural presentations from participating schools, Senator Tinubu announced the upcoming launch of the Young Farmers Club in public primary and secondary schools nationwide. This initiative will be spearheaded by the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI.

“In addition to our various educational interventions, the ‘Young Farmers’ Club’ will soon be launched in Public Schools across the nation -The Club will be launched in State-owned Primary and Secondary Schools.

“The motto of this club is ‘Growing the Food I Eat, Starts with Me.’ This initiative is to encourage farming among our young population. The first school to start the club, either primary or secondary will have their members kitted with branded club T-shirts and trousers.

“The school with the best farm in each State would be identified, and prizes would be given to them, ranging from School renovations, equipping of School Laboratories, Provision of ICT equipment, and upgrading of School Libraries, as their preference may be. I encourage you all to participate in this and begin to nurture your gardens in your schools and at home,” she said.

Senator Tinubu provided reassurance to the children that President Bola Tinubu is dedicated to constructing a country where every Nigerian child can achieve their utmost capabilities.

She conveyed her positive outlook on the bright future that awaits the children of Nigeria.

During her opening statement, the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima, expressed her admiration for the First Lady’s initiative in hosting more than 500 school children at the State House to honour and uplift them.

She highlighted that this gesture serves as evidence of the First Lady’s unwavering commitment to celebrating and supporting all sectors of society.

“Our First Lady has always attached importance to the development of our children and this is evident in the various programs launched under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which focuses on improving the health, education, and well-being of women and children.

“Through her Renewed Hope Initiative pet project, she has implemented various social investment programmes which are significant for children because when mothers are healthier and empowered, they can adequately pay for their children’s needs including their education,” Shettima said.

Naija News understands that a grant of ₦10 million each was given to participating schools from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to support the developmental needs of their schools.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Abass, and the wives of service chiefs, amongst others.