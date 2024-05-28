Gunfire Heard Around Kano Emir’s Palace

Tensions flared in Kano State as gunfire was reported on Monday night near the temporary residence of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, located in the Nasarawa GRA, close to the Kano Government House.

The incident occurred amidst heightened security and political turmoil surrounding the emirate’s leadership.

The mini palace, where Bayero has been staying since his deposition, is situated approximately 300 meters from the Kano Government House.

This area, known for its restrictive vehicle movement, has been under strict surveillance by a combined security team due to ongoing disputes over the emirate’s leadership.

According to reports, the gunshots were heard a day after an incident at the main Emir’s palace, where reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi resides.

There, armed hunters attempted to confront protesters who were urging the Kano governor to adhere to a court order restraining the removal of Ado Bayero.

The presence of security agents at the palace prevented any escalation of violence during that confrontation.

Sources from Premium Times suggest that the gunfire near Bayero’s mini palace might have been an attempt to deter any moves to arrest the deposed emir following a state High Court order mandating his eviction from the palace issued earlier that day.

The sound of gunfire led to panic among the residents and passersby, with some commuters altering their routes due to fears of a potential attack on the palace.

A resident said, “Have you heard what is happening at the Aminu Ado Bayero palace? My wife just called me now that there is heavy gunfire at the Emir’s palace and they don’t know what’s going on there. The gunfire has been coming from the direction of the palace.

“People heading to Ahmadu Bello Way are said to be changing their routes but we don’t know what is actually happening.”

It was not immediately clear whether the gunshots were from security agents or palace guards.

The development followed a court order by the Kano State High Court ordered to evict the dethroned Emir, Ado Bayero, from his palace.

The state high court on Monday ordered Ado-Bayero and his four colleagues in Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye Emirates to stop parading themselves as emirs.

The court issued the interim injunction pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly.