Governors, Speakers, Guests Gather To Honour Obasa’s Father At Fidau Prayers

Governors, leaders from both the National and State Assemblies, alongside prominent politicians, convened in Agege, Lagos, on Tuesday to attend the eighth-day Fidau prayer of Alhaji Sulaiman Atanda Obasa, the father of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Among those who participated in the prayer session were Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Also in attendance at the event were the Speakers of Oyo, Osun, and Delta states Houses of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Prince Adewale Egbedun, and Emomotimi Guwor, respectively, along with the Lagos State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, members of the Lagos State cabinet, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), and various religious leaders.

Speaking at the event, the guests praised the Speaker’s father’s exemplariness, urging the deceased’s children and grandchildren to emulate the worthy life of the late Atanda Obasa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu offered prayers for Speaker Obasa, asking for strength and enablement to unite his family.

He acknowledged the gathering as a testament to Obasa’s ability to build connections nationwide and thanked attendees for their support.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The gathering here shows that the Speaker has built bridges across the Niger and all around the country.

“I greet all those that have come to identify with the Obasa family and I thank you very much, our party faithful.

“Mudashiru Obasa is one of our best and I thank all that have come to honour him. We are thanking God for being with him and sustaining his family to give their father a befitting burial.”

On his part, Governor Abiodun highlighted the generous life led by the Speaker’s late father, emphasizing that although the event may fade from memory, the enduring legacy of his father’s generosity will be remembered.

Abiodun urged public office holders to uphold integrity and prioritize service to humanity consistently.

Governor Abiodun said the Speaker’s late father “lived a life of giving. Three or four years after this event, nobody will know what happened here. What people will remember is the legacy that Baba left behind.”

Governor Oborevwori described the passing of the Speaker’s father as a shock, reaffirming his close association with Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, irrespective of their differing political allegiances.

“I could remember when Obasa told me that even though I belong to another party, his boss was contesting as President,” Oborevwori said calling the Speaker a loyal political leader.

Speaker Ogundoyin, who serves as chairman of the Conference of Speakers, expressed appreciation to Dr. Mudashiru Obasa for his contributions in shaping the trajectory of the association.

“All the Speakers in the country commiserate with you. God will be with you and your family, support you, comfort you and show you directions. We at the conference of Speakers will always be there and make sure that your legacies continue,” Ogundoyin said.

Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, a grandchild of the deceased, revealed plans for water projects in various locations within the State as a tribute to their grandfather.

Speaker Obasa expressed gratitude to the attendees, reflecting on his father’s guidance and leadership within their family.