‘God Alone Gives Power’ – Ododo Reacts To Tribunal’s Verdict On Kogi Gov Election

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has expressed his appreciation for the decision made by the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which confirmed his election as the legitimate Governor of the state.

Naija News reported earlier that the Tribunal affirmed Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State, rejecting the petition filed by Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and upholding the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

It could be recalled that Odo and SDP are challenging the victory of Usman Ododo in the November 11, 2023 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting to the electoral court’s verdict on Monday, Ododo attributed his victory at the Tribunal to the support of the people of Kogi State.

He emphasized that this triumph further solidified his belief that God ultimately bestows power upon individuals at any given time in life. Additionally, he viewed the Tribunal’s ruling as a call for increased dedication to serving the people of Kogi State.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts to uphold the independence of the judiciary.

He emphasized that the courts serve as the beacon of hope for the common man and as a stronghold of justice, equity, and fairness, essential for sustaining democracy worldwide.

The Governor extended an invitation to opposition parties in the state, urging them to collaborate with him to ensure the rapid development of Kogi State and promote unity and peaceful coexistence among its people.

In the November 11, 2023, governorship election, Ododo emerged as the fifth governor of Kogi State, with a total of 446,237 votes. His closest rival, Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), secured 259,052 votes.

However, Ajaka and Olayinka Braimoh of the Action Alliance (AA) and Abdullahi Yunusa of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) filed separate petitions challenging Ododo’s victory.

Following a lengthy legal battle, the Tribunal in Abuja finally settled the matter on Monday by upholding Ododo’s election as the legitimate governor.

The petitions Ajaka, Braimoh, and Yunusa filed were dismissed due to their lack of merit.