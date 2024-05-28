Fubara Reveals The Person Behind His Administration’s Success Amidst Political Crisis In The State

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has attributed his administration’s successes to the grace of God, amidst the political crisis that erupted and persisted in the state.

Naija News reports that Fubara, while speaking at the state banquet organised on Monday night to celebrate his first year in office and the 57th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State at Government House, Port Harcourt, said the successes recorded so far were possible because God has graciously upheld the government and given him the strength to carry on.

Fubara noted that he has only been in control of real governance characterized by prudence, purposefulness, and protection of the state’s interests in the last four months, unlike other state governors who are celebrating one full year of service to the people.

The Governor said the state would continue to survive despite the state’s political crisis.

He said, “Governance that has the interest of our people at heart. We decided to have this banquet today to say ‘thank you, thank you and thank you to every one of you. You have supported us.’

“The last time I had this opportunity to dine with you was on the 1st of January, 2024, and you know, the mood was not like this. We never knew we could even stand up till today.

“You see the reason why we need to give God all the glory. It is very simple. One thing is very important and unique; we are succeeding because we are on the side of God.

“It is not just standing on the side of God; because everybody professes to be standing on the side of God, even the native doctor would call on God.

“But what is important is God being in your business. God is in our business. And because He is in our business, we will continue to survive, no matter where they are coming from.”

Fubara insisted that his purpose in government is to deliver the dividends of democracy to Rivers people, which will not be compromised.

He added, “It takes somebody who loves this State genuinely to embark on a project like the Trans-Kalabari Road. I am not from that axis of the riverine, where somebody would say I’m doing it because I’m from there. No. That project alone will cost this government over N225 billion.”