Four Soldiers, Others Arrested Over Alleged Armed Robbery In Rivers

The Nigeria Police Force, Rivers State Command, has confirmed the arrest of four soldiers over alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Naija News understands that the soldiers were among the 13 individuals arrested by police operatives in the state in recent operations.

The soldiers, including an officer from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and others, were nabbed on charges of armed robbery, food truck hijacking, and diverting the goods to different locations.

Giving details of the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the arrests were made following a comprehensive investigation that began with the apprehension of suspects involved in a break-in at a private warehouse in Elimgbu community, Ohio/Akpor LGA.

Advertisement

Among the initial suspects were a corporal from the Nigerian Army stationed in Delta State and an NSCDC officer stationed in Kabba, Kogi State.

The detained security personnel admitted leaving their posts to partake in criminal activities within Rivers State.

Further inquiries revealed a larger criminal network engaged in armed robbery, hijacking, and goods diversion.

Advertisement

The groups were reportedly responsible for seizing trailers carrying various items, such as fertilizers, imported clothing, and POP cement.

The police said it recovered the stolen goods and a white Toyota Hilux utilized by the gang during their operations.

Additionally, Iringe-Koko mentioned that the four soldiers implicated were discharged from the Nigerian Army and handed over to the police for legal action.

Advertisement