Former EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde To Be Buried Today

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, who passed away in Egypt on Sunday, will be laid to rest today in Abuja.

Lamorde, aged 61, had travelled to Egypt for medical treatment before his demise.

Naija News understands that Lamorde died while undergoing a surgical procedure for kidney stone removal.

The burial arrangements were disclosed by a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, through a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Pantami shared a statement from Lamorde’s family, which announced that the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) for the late DIG Ibrahim Lamorde would take place at the National Mosque Abuja by 1:30 pm, immediately after the Zuhr prayer.

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde had a distinguished career in law enforcement, joining the Nigerian Police Force in 1986.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1984.

Advertisement

He rose through the ranks to retire as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021. Lamorde was notably recognized for his tenure as the chairman of the EFCC from 2011 to 2015, during which he led several high-profile anti-corruption cases.

The funeral is expected to draw attendees from various sectors, including law enforcement, politics, and civil society, reflecting the broad impact of his professional life.