First Anniversay: Dele Momodu Tells Tinubu The Best Way To Get Second Term

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dele Momodu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to rejig his cabinet to enable his administration to surmount the challenges facing the country.

Naija News reports that Momodu made the call while speaking with journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

The veteran publisher noted that Nigeria is blessed with people who have great ideas that can help President Bola Tinubu turn things around.

According to him, the best way to secure a second term in office depends on the capacity to meet citizens’ expectations.

He said, “Nigeria is blessed with some of the greatest human beings on earth, who are scattered all over the planet. Find them and bring them into the government.

“The best way to get a second term by any leader is when you have performed in the first term.

“My honest advice, borne out of patriotism, is that you urgently get the best people on board.”

Momodu also urged President Tinubu to surround himself with people who would always give him honest feedback, stressing that his administration would do well with people who speak truth to power.

He urged Tinubu to solve what he called the country’s energy crisis to propel its development and address the problem of insecurity.

He added, “Until we solve the energy crisis, I don’t think we will be ready to join the comity of other nations in their march towards advancement.

“We also need declaration of a state of emergency in infrastructure, education, food security, and overall security.”

Momodu urged the present administration to be focussed and consistent in its efforts to fix the country, saying, “Slow and steady wins the race.”