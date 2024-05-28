First Anniversary: Tinubu Government Awards ₦6 Trillion Contracts For Roads, Others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) under President Bola Tinubu has approved 51 contracts worth ₦6.27 trillion aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s infrastructure across various sectors.

These contracts, awarded over an eight-month period from October 16, 2023, to May 14, 2024, mark a significant step in fulfilling the administration’s commitment to national development.

The projects encompass a broad spectrum of infrastructure development, including the construction of 43 road projects, three airport upgrades, and various train system enhancements.

These initiatives are designed to improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth across the federation.

During his inaugural speech on May 29 last year, President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to continuing the infrastructure push started by his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Progress toward national networks of roads, rail, and ports shall get priority attention,” Tinubu declared, signalling a continuation of robust infrastructure development.

At the FEC’s inaugural meeting in August, the President charged his cabinet to exhibit diligence and commitment to revitalizing the economy.

Emphasizing Nigerians’ high expectations, Tinubu highlighted the need for a responsive government capable of addressing the nation’s pressing challenges, including unemployment and climate change threats.

“Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment,” President Tinubu stated, underscoring the interconnectedness of infrastructure development and national security.

Additionally, in a shift from previous administrative practices, President Tinubu has mandated that FEC meetings be held every Monday, a change from the Wednesday schedule observed under the last administration.

Abuja-Lokoja route

A breakdown of the projects showed that during the FEC meeting held on May 14, the Ministry of Works secured an approval of N89bn for the reconstruction of Koton- Karfe -Abaji road (Abuja 12 bound), along the Abuja-Lokoja route in Kogi state.

On the same date, the FEC also awarded a contract worth N120bn for the equalisation of Lokoja- Benin road, Okpela Section, Lokoja-Benin’ dualised Auchi section. BUA Cement will finance the road under the tax credit scheme.

This decision was reached during a lengthy meeting on May 14, which Tinubu chaired and during which 21 significant policy initiatives were unveiled.

Section two of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway was also awarded on the same day at a cost of ₦1.6tn, while ₦546bn was apportioned for roads and bridges in Kaima-Tesse, Kwara State, Benin-Agbor, Benin Byepass, and Ngaski-Wara in Kebbi State, and ₦230bn was spent on the Construction of a 37-kilometre Kano Bypass road.

On February 26, the Federal Government approved ₦1.067tn for the first phase of the highway’s construction.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, explained that the section, a 47.47-kilometre dual carriageway with five lanes on each side and a train track in the middle, is part of the 700-kilometre road spanning nine states and with two spurs leading up north.

The Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, designed to stretch 700 kilometres and pass through nine states, was awarded to Hitech Construction Company Limited on an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing arrangement, in which the contractor bears the bulk of the risk.

On March 26, Umahi said FEC approved ₦1.495tn contracts for 29 roads and bridges across the country.

Umahi explained, “Today, the Federal Executive Council considered and approved 29 roads and bridges totalling ₦1.5tn. After going through the Bureau of Public Procurement, they were all approved by FEC, and we got Certification of No Objection.

“Council also approved the Bukuru bridge across Katsina-Ala River in Benue State. It is a twin bridge matching the dualised road there, and each of the bridges is about 850 meters. Put together, it is 1.7km and costs about ₦83.799bn.

“FEC also approved a road from Shaki to Okerete in Oyo State. The road is 91.432km and will cost ₦144bn.”

Also in March, ₦992.23bn was awarded for the rehabilitation and construction of seven road projects.

The FEC also approved ₦5.5bn to fund the construction of access roads serving communities along the Abuja light rail project.

In the aviation sector, ₦4.2bn was awarded for the supply, installation and training of operators of disabled aircraft recovery systems at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State.

On December 13, 2023, the FEC approved ₦6.33bn for technical support services at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the procurement of a wide-area Multilateration Air Traffic Management system at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the technical support service, which involves maintenance of the new international wing of the Lagos Airport, would be carried out by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. for five years and cost ₦4.1bn.

The Multilateration air traffic management system to be sited at the Port Harcourt International Airport would cost ₦2.23bn.

“It is for the first five years for a contract sum of ₦4.1bn, inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT, with a completion period of five years. It is for the comfort of the travelling public, for Nigerians,” he added.

Other projects include building bus terminals and other transport facilities in the FCT at a cost of ₦51bn, upgrading Kwaita-Yebu 5 Road in Kuala Area Council of Abuja at ₦7.6bn, and building the Court of Appeal Abuja Division at ₦37.2bn.