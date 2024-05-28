FCT Projects: You Have Not Surprised Me – Tinubu Tells Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike for his role in transforming the nation’s capital.

The president, who flew in from Lagos on Tuesday, hailed Wike’s dedication to infrastructural development and applauded his efforts in rejuvenating the FCT.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the Southern Parkway on Tuesday, Tinubu stated that he was not surprised at Wike’s achievement.

The newly completed road, named “Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way,” stretches from the National Christian Centre to Ring Road 1.

Tinubu said, “I will not say that I am surprised. Barrister Nyesom Wike, Mr Project, thank you for giving us this home, and sincere commitment to shared value. Well done, as a team leader, you work so hard, and tirelessly.

“I must recognise your vision that is revolutionary and very inspiring to many of our people. The changes you made to the FCT – structural and administrative – is yielding results and elevating the heart of many Nigerians, thank you very much.”

The president emphasised the importance of the Southern Parkway in enhancing connectivity and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

“The transformative projects you are seeing, I heard from his remark that this project could have been an abandoned project of 13 years, scratching the surface. Once again, our dear landlord, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, thank you for bringing life back to our Federal Capital Territory.

“I understand the Southern Parkway not only represents a physical artery that connects vital areas within FCT but also symbolises our collective aspirations for connectivity, ease of livelihood, accessibility and progress. By providing a seamless and efficient transportation corridor, this road will not only ease traffic congestion but also enhance mobility and creativity for the residents and visitors to FCT.

“The completion of the Southern Parkway underscores our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, as we strive to build a world-class capital city. We recognises the fact that infrastructure is an enabler of jobs, economic development and prosperity. We believe we are going to achieve all of that,” Tinubu added.

