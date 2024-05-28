BREAKING: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Withdraws Lawsuit Against APC, Aiyedatiwa

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, declared on Tuesday that he has retracted his lawsuit against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Senator Ibrahim took his case to the Federal High Court Abuja, disputing the recent APC gubernatorial primary election in Ondo state, citing the lack of voting in his Senatorial district and a substantial portion of the State.

After the lawsuit, the executives of the APC in Igbotako Ward II, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, suspended Ibrahim from the party on grounds of alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

However, during a Senate briefing on Tuesday, Ibrahim announced the withdrawal of the suit, citing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention as the reason for his decision.

He said Tinubu assured him of improving internal democracy within the party and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa also visited him, further influencing his decision.

Senator Ibrahim stated that he withdrew the suit as a gift for the first anniversary of the President’s tenure, referring to it as a tribute to his remarkable performance in office.

In his statement in Abuja titled: “Presidential intervention and notice of withdrawal suit No.FHC /ABJ/ CS/588/2024,” Ibrahim said: “The suit is now withdrawn due to the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The President called me, had a meeting with me, and assured me that he will as the leader of the party improve on internal democracy within our party, and i will need to withdraw the case to enable him to chart a way forward.

“The Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, earlier visited my Asokoro residence for several hours after another unsuccessful visit to my hotel room in Akure.

“I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue am fighting for is not personal.

“It is simply to improve internal democracy to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute!

“Let me use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for the words of wisdom and encouragement during my meeting with him which lasted over one hour and his various interactions with me on the telephone during which he emphasized his commitment to internal democracy over and over again. Thank you, Mr. President.

“The withdrawal of this legendary suit coincides with the first anniversary of Mr. President’s incredible performance in office, and this is my gift of the ‘cake’ of the first anniversary!”