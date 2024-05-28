Breaking: Court Orders Sanusi’s Eviction As Kano Emirship Crisis Lingers

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ordered the eviction of the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from Gidan Rumfa Palace.

Naija News reports that this comes shortly after a state high court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu granted an order restraining the eviction of Emir Sanusi II.

Recall that Aminu Ado Bayero was deposed last week following the passage of the amended Kano Emirate Council bill into law and its eventual assent by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Federal High Court, in its new directive on Tuesday, ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, be given to him.

The presiding judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda, who gave the exparte order, stated that it was made in the interest of justice and the maintenance of peace in Kano.

The order states, “An order of interim injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the Applicant, raiding, tempering with or visiting the Applicant’s in order to arrest or infringe on his right or in any other way infringe or attempt to infringe the Applicant’s rights pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

“An order restraining the 3th, 4th and 5th Respondents and all other Respondents from denying the applicant to use his official residence and palace at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of being Emir of Kano State and to evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally pending the hearing and the determination of the originating summons.”

The suit was adjourned to June 4, 2024, for a hearing.