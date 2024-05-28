Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 28th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 27th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1510 and sell at N1520 on Monday 27th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1510 Selling Rate N1520

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1481

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its “Cooking Gas Price Watch” for April 2024, indicating a slight decrease in the price of 5kg cooking gas but a significant year-on-year increase.

According to the report, the average price for 5kg of cooking gas decreased from ₦6,591.62 in March 2024 to ₦6,521.58 in April 2024, marking a 1.06% reduction.

However, compared to April 2023, when the price was ₦4,642.27, there was a substantial increase of 40.48% over the year.

State-wise, Bauchi experienced the highest average price for 5kg cooking gas at ₦ N7,000.00, followed closely by Kano and Yobe. In contrast, the lowest prices were recorded in Adamawa, Enugu, and Katsina.

Regional analysis further reveals that the South-South zone had the highest average retail price for the same quantity at N6,767.27, while the South-East saw the lowest at ₦6,602.50.