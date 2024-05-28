Atiku To Tinubu: Provide Clarity On Fuel Subsidy Payment

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has asked President Bola Tinubu to provide clarity on the payment of petrol subsidy.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President gave the advice in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Atiku also tasked the President to list the fiscal commitments and benefits from the fuel subsidy reform, including its impact on the Federation Accounts.

He said: “It is curious that since April 2024, fuel queues had mounted at many filling stations across Nigeria, and the infamous ‘black market’ has sprouted in several states.

“How much PMS is being imported and distributed, and at what cost? What is the implicit subsidy?”

Speaking further, Atiku said the prevailing state of pervasive insecurity has negatively affected agricultural production and the value it brings to the economy, especially in the Northern region.

He said, “Insecurity resulting from terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling has compelled many crop farmers and pastoralists to abandon their lands and relocate to the neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad, and Cameroun.”

Atiku States Reasons Why Tinubu’s One Year Rule Has Not Been Productive

Meanwhile, Atiku has given reasons why President Bola Tinubu’s one year rule has not been productive.

According to the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Tinubu’s administration has not yeilded tangible results because he unleashed reforms without an implementation plan.

The former Vice President explained that since making this pronouncement, Tinubu has also spoken about growing the economy at double-digit rates to US$1 trillion in six years, ending misery, and bringing immediate relief to Nigeria’s cost-of-living crisis.

He noted that on listening to this, Nigerians must have breathed a sigh of relief after their experience with ex-President Buhari’s 8 years of economic misadventure.