APC Suspends Ondo Female Governorship Aspirant, Four Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ode-Aye Ward 1 of Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State has decided to suspend Folake Omogoroye, a female governorship aspirant in the recent primary election held on April 20, 2024.

Naija News reports that Omogoroye joins the ranks of former governorship aspirants who have faced similar disciplinary measures within the party, following the suspension of Ondo South Senator, Jimoh Ibrahim.

Four party ward executives, namely Ayesan Tunde, the Organizing Secretary; Jemiken Seyi, Assistant Public Relations Officer; Adebayo Omobayo, Assistant Welfare Secretary; and Eweje Omotayo, Assistant Treasurer, are among those suspended by the party alongside Omogoroye.

The decision to suspend Omogoroye was communicated through a letter signed by the APC Chairman in the ward, Akinsowola Awodele, with the support of twelve other executive members. It was shared with the press on Monday evening in the state.

The party noted that Omogoroye was suspended for “anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience for the constituted authority of the party”.

The female candidate for governor, who claimed there were irregularities in the party, had filed a lawsuit to request the annulment of the party’s governorship primary election, which resulted in Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa being chosen as the candidate.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) has intervened in the ongoing crisis within its Edo State chapter by dismissing the state executive led by Kelly Ogaloi.

In response to the escalating internal disputes, the party’s national leadership, under Julius Abure, has appointed a 17-man caretaker committee headed by former state House of Assembly Speaker, Elizabeth Ativie.

This decisive action comes after a contentious period marked by Julius Abure’s suspension by party leaders from Arue-Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area on charges of highhandedness and anti-party activities.

The suspension, announced on May 25, 2024, followed a formal notification dated May 14 and ratified on May 15, which was subsequently approved by the state executive committee in Benin.

Despite these local manoeuvres, the Labour Party’s national body refuted the legitimacy of the suspension, affirming Abure’s continuing role as the national chairman.

To stabilize the situation, the national party inaugurated the new caretaker committee in a ceremony led by Deputy National Chairman Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi.

During the oath-taking event, Dr Olorunfemi clarified that the restructuring was necessitated by the expiration of the Ogaloi-led executive’s tenure in April.

He expressed confidence in Ativie’s capabilities, citing her “result-oriented track record” as instrumental for her appointment as the state chairman.

He urged unity and assured that the caretaker committee would lead the party effectively until a new executive is elected in upcoming state congresses.

The change in leadership has garnered support from various party members, including Hon. Esosa Iyawe of Oredo Federal Constituency and Osaro Omoruyi of Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency.

Both emphasized the importance of unity and strong leadership ahead of the September state governorship elections. They also expressed their support for Olumide Akpata as the gubernatorial candidate.

In her acceptance speech, Ativie committed to elevating the party’s status in the state and pledged to reconcile all factions within the party to ensure a united front in upcoming electoral challenges.