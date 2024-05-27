Weakness Of Local Govt Responsible For Insecurity Situation In Nigeria – Tajudeen Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has said that the problem of insecurity facing Nigeria today can be connected to the non-existence or weakness of governance at the local government level.

Tajudeen stated this at a one-day national dialogue on Nigeria’s security challenges and good governance at the local level,

The Speaker who was represented by his deputy stated that addressing insecurity challenges is necessary for fostering good governance and strengthening national security.

He, however, said that over the years, amidst complex and multi-faceted challenges, the government has taken bold and necessary actions to address the key and historical issues hindering Nigeria’s development.

According to him, “While the immediate effects have been distressing for many, I firmly believe that these actions, which have already begun to yield positive results, will soon set Nigeria on a path of recovery, growth, and sustainable development.”

Abbas stressed that a critical component of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is the integration of local governments into the mainstream of governance in Nigeria, adding that the federal government recently instituted legal action against the governors of the 36 states at the Supreme Court, addressing alleged misconduct in the administration of Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He said the suit, filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, seeks full autonomy for all LGAs in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, which mandates a democratically elected local government system

According to him, local problems require immediate decisions at the palace where they occur and where the problem is most deeply felt.