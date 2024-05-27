Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 27th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 27th May 2024

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, officially flagged off the construction of the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project.

Naija News reports the President flagged off the construction work at a cermony at Victoria Island on Sunday.

A host of dignitaries and top government officials including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and the Minsiter of Works, Dave Umahi were in attendance at the event.

Advertisement

The construction of the highway began in March. The first phase of the project, made up of 47.47 kilometres of dual carriageway, was awarded to Hitech Construction Company Ltd.

The construction of the 700-kilometer highway which runs through eight states – Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, ending in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital, has attracted some controversies due to the demolition of properties on its right of way, the huge capital requirement for the project and also the relationship between President Tinubu and the owners of the company handling the project.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has shared his thoughts on some policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

Obasanjo stated that policies on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rates were necessary but wrongly implemented.”

He emphasized on three decisions of the administration which include fuel subsidy, exchange rates and the dealing with military coup in Niger Republic.

The erstwhile nation’s leader position is coming against the backdrop of Tinubu’s one year anniversary in office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking via a statement on Sunday by his media adie, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo lashed out at Tinubu’s government, saying “the present Administration has not found the right way to handle the economy to engender confidence and trust for investors to start trooping in.”

The former Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, has publicly acknowledged his removal from the throne as an act of divine will.

This statement came after the recent legislative changes in Kano State that led to his dethronement along with four other first-class monarchs.

These changes reversed the 2019 law initiated by ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, which had expanded the Kano Emirate by creating new emirates and appointing new emirs.

Governor Abba Bichi Yusuf repealed this law, which resulted in the sacking of the emirs appointed under Ganduje and led to the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi, who was dethroned as the Emir of Kano in 2020.

Following the signing of the new law, the affected emirs were given 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over their duties to the Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs.

In a reflective interview with BBC Hausa, Bayero expressed a serene acceptance of the recent developments, stating he harboured no resentment towards any party involved.

Two students who were abducted during the invasion of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTEC), Osara, Okene, Kogi State, two weeks ago have been killed by the bandits.

Naija News recalls that unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded CUSTEC last week late at night and abducted some students.

SaharaReporters confirmed the identities of the students killed by the terrorists as Michael Anajuwe James and Musa Hussein, according to a telephone conversation with Michael’s brother on Sunday morning.

The family was informed of Michael’s passing on Saturday, with his brother disclosing that their bodies, along with those of another murdered student, were found in a Kwara State forest.

The bodies of the students, found on a paved road, were said to have been shot, according to eyewitness accounts.

The presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu is ready to fire underperforming ministers who fail to deliver on their targets.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed to Sunday PUNCH that the President has yet to decide on the ministers’ performances.

Nevertheless, he has mandated them to meet the administration’s eight-point agenda, warning that those who fail to meet expectations will be dismissed.

Onanuga also rated the administration’s performance high as it approaches its first year in office, giving it a score of 70 percent.

He pointed out that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria was initially using 97 per cent of its revenue for debt servicing and borrowing for recurrent costs, such as salaries.

He emphasized that the administration prevented economic collapse by implementing decisive actions like removing the fuel subsidy and unifying the exchange rate.

President Tinubu, during the inauguration of his 48 ministers, advisers, and other aides, urged them to set aside personal interests and concentrate on the government’s urgent goal of lifting Nigeria out of poverty.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has threatened to initiate a defamation lawsuit against Kano State’s deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, regarding his statements in the ongoing Kano Emirship controversy.

Recall that the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, had accused Ribadu of assisting in the return of the deposed Emir to the city at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Gwarzo, in a brief video interview at the Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, claimed that the NSA arranged for two aircraft to transport the sacked monarch to the state.

In an interview with Premium Times on Saturday, the spokesperson of the NSA’s office, Zakari Mijinyawa, responded to the allegations, saying they were untrue.

Although he refuted the accusation on Saturday via his spokesperson, Mijinyawa, the NSA, as reported by Daily Trust, sent a letter through his legal representatives, Aliyu & Musa Chambers, demanding an apology from Gwarzo.

The lawyers pointed out that Ribadu, who had not faced any accusations of wrongdoing, was constantly bombarded with phone calls from individuals within and outside Nigeria concerning the unfounded allegations.

The NSA’s legal team insisted that the deputy governor must provide concrete evidence to support his allegations or retract his claims and apologize publicly within 24 hours; otherwise, their client, Ribadu, would pursue legal action.

In fulfilment of the promise to increase the minimum wage from May 2024, the administration of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has begun paying the ₦70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state.

Naija News recalls that Obaseki, during the recent inauguration of the Labour House in Benin City, the state capital, announced the increase of the minimum wage for workers in the state from N40,000 to N70,000 to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, confirmed that the state government has paid the May salaries to workers, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Nehikhare noted that the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to the workers further demonstrates the Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to the welfare of Edo workers.

The commissioner urged workers to be committed to their duties while contributing effectively to ensuring the governor’s administration ends on a good note and to reciprocate the gesture by the state government to their welfare.

The Federal Government has sued the Governors of the 36 States of the Federation at the Supreme Court over alleged misconduct in the administration of Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In the suit marked SC/CV/343/2024, filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) the government is seeking full autonomy for all LGAs in the country as the third tier of government.

It specifically prayed the apex court to issue an order, prohibiting state governors from embarking on unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government leaders.

As well as an order permitting the funds standing in the credits of local governments to be directly channelled to them from the Federation Account in line with the provisions of the Constitution as against the alleged unlawful joint accounts created by governors.

The FG also asked the Supreme Court for an order to stop the governors from further constituting Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of local governments as against the Constitutionally recognized and guaranteed democratic system.

It equally applied for an order of injunction, restraining the governors, their agents and privies, from receiving, spending or tampering with funds released from the Federation Account for the benefits of local governments when no democratically elected local government system is put in place in the states.

A train heading to Abuja from Kaduna derailed on Sunday morning, alarming passengers and prompting immediate response efforts.

The incident occurred around 9:00 AM near Jere, about an hour after the train left Kaduna at 8:05 AM. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported as a result of the derailment.

The train, carrying dozens of passengers, came off the tracks in a mountainous area, complicating the rescue and repair efforts.

Despite the challenging terrain, three of the train’s carriages were confirmed to have derailed.

Emergency services, including soldiers and police officers, were quickly dispatched to the scene to secure the area and assist in recovery operations.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State chapter has given a 14-day ultimatum to Governor Alex Otti to make full payment of the ₦30,000 national minimum wage and the ₦35,000 palliative wage award approved by the federal government for workers in the state.

Speaking via a letter addressed to the governor, the NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, Abia state council demanded that the ₦30,000 former national minimum wage and the ₦35,000 wage award approved by the federal government 8 months ago for workers be paid without any further delay.

The Union’s ultimatum was contained in a letter signed by the Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro and Comrade Emma Alozie, Abia NLC Chairman and Secretary, respectively; Comrade Eneogwe Ihechi and Comrade George Okogbue, Abia TUC Chairman and Secretary, respectively; and Chairman and Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Innocent Ekwenye and Comrade Oby Maduako, respectively;

They noted that a committee was set up to produce a salary structure based on the ₦30,000 former national minimum wage which the state government failed to implement.

The organized Labour explained that it relied on the national organized Labour meeting held in Abuja on Monday, May 20,2024.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.