There Is Hope For Nigerians, Tinubu Has Done Well – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said there is hope for Nigerians, considering President Bola Tinubu’s achievement after spending one year in office.

The minister insisted that the president has done well in office, especially in physical infrastructure and human capital development.

He stated this in Abuja on Monday, after he inspected the Southern Parkway Road and Abuja Rail Mass Transit, in preparation for commercial inauguration on May 29.

According to the minister, Tinubu’s renewed hope is no longer a promise and has now become a reality.

He said, “I think Mr. President has done very very well in terms of reassuring Nigerians that he is committed to deliver the dividend of democracy.

“From what we have seen on the ground, there is really hope for Nigerians.

“So, we are very happy.”

He added that in FCT, Tinubu has rekindled the hope of civil servants by instituting their career progression.

Speaking further, Wike acknowledged that there were areas that needed to be worked on, but stated that one year was not enough for Tinubu to deliver 100 per cent expectations of Nigerians.

On the inauguration of the projects, Wike said, “We are good to go; just putting finishing touches.

“We have been to the Southern Parkway, and we are 100 per cent ready. Here in the Metro Line, we are also ready.

“We are happy that all our efforts have come to fruition.

“The residents are very happy and by the end of the day, the train services will be available for Nigerians.

“So, for us at FCTA, we are very very happy.”