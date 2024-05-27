‘The Potential Is Enormous’ – Tinubu Lists Benefits Of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized that the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction will yield benefits beyond imagination.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu officially flagged off the construction of the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project on Sunday.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, he addressed the audience about the 700km highway project at Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The President has also authorized the simultaneous start of construction at the highway’s Cross River and Akwa Ibom ends.

Advertisement

Tinubu declared himself a “happy man” and celebrated the day as his moment to boast, downplaying concerns about the project and accentuating its capacity to offer the country hope and a prosperous future.

The President said: “During the period of construction, the road will provide direct employment to thousands of people and indirect employment to tens of thousands of artisans and more.

“Economic opportunities for millions are being opened. It will fast-track community development. It will bring development closer to the people and give 30 million people improved access to production and marketing centres.

Advertisement

“You can easily predict a journey vertically and go along the horizontal line and do the definition of your geometry.

“For free movement of people, geometry teaches us that the straight line is the shortest distance between two points. Go for it.

“The potential of the road is enormous. The spur to Sokoto is undergoing procurement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Let us speed up the financial details being worked out. Don’t be afraid, we will do this road.

“It will be a success for Nigeria and we will do more. I am a very happy man today. Share with me in the joy.”

He emphasized that the project would support the growth of Nigeria’s maritime sector, especially following the UN’s extension of the country’s continental shelf, urging the nation to capitalize on this opportunity and prioritize the creation of additional export processing zones along coastal states.

The President added: “We said we will do this road, we’re determined to do it. The way we’re going, we’ll have a road that will outlive all of us here. That is how to build the future.

“The project is more than just a mere road; it is a symbol of hope, unity and prosperity.

“It will connect communities and bring prosperity to people, create opportunities for millions. We’re at it…hold on to the right side, and you’ll have opportunities; hold on to the left side of it, you’ll have prosperity.

“For our nation to excel, we just have to be bold and courageous in our endeavours.

“Thanks to Hiteck (the contractor) for believing in us and for believing in the country, Nigeria.

“Not just talking about Lekki Deep Seaport and all the economic opportunities along that coast, what is a 700km concrete paved road? What it will bring is just more than imaginable.”

He commended Amb. Gilbert Chagoury and Engr. Ronald Chagoury of Hi-Tech Construction Company for their commitment to the Nigerian project, acknowledging them as valuable stakeholders.

He also praised Aliko Dangote for his steadfastness in business and dedication to ongoing investments in Nigeria, encouraging other industrialists to follow Dangote’s example of investing in the country.